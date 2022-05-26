This is why we’re collapsing, Pravin

Chamber president lays bare challenges facing metro in front of public enterprises minister

By Guy Rogers and and Michael Kimberley -

A city in ruins with political interference in administrative affairs and boundaries blurred between officials and politicians.



This was the bleak picture painted of the metro by Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Loyiso Dotwana during the chamber’s 12th annual general meeting at the Radisson Blu hotel in Gqeberha on Wednesday evening...