Public violence case over 'Dudula clash' with foreigners postponed to get footage

The case against six people charged with public violence after clashes between the Dudula movement and foreign nationals in Alexandra, Johannesburg, was postponed on Thursday for further investigation.

Tummies Fox, Nduduzo Ntombela, Martin Machete, Luvuyo Matiwane, George Tyhomfa and Mduduzi Mokoena were arrested on March 8 at the Pan Africa Mall.

All the suspects were released on bail of R1,000 each on March 23.

Their defence lawyer said the state had requested a postponement of the case in the Alexandra magistrate’s court to obtain video footage.

“They [state] are saying they are waiting for investigations to end, then we will know what is happening. They need to obtain the footage,” said advocate Mabinang Lebuso.

One of the suspects, Ntombela, was adamant the state did not have a case.

“One of the bail conditions is that I should not participate in any Dudula movement activities,” he said.

The case will resume on June 30.

TimesLIVE