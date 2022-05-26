×

News

Nelson Mandela University centre collaborates in cancer awareness mobile app

By Herald Reporter - 26 May 2022

Taking the prevalence of cancer into account, NTT Data’s mobile application, C-Vive, could help increase the awareness of cancer, even before a diagnosis.

The virtual launch of the application by NTT Data in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for Community Technologies (CCT) and OutSystems takes place on Thursday...

