Murdered Germiston toddler’s father and gran feared the worst and tried to rescue her before she died

They desperately wanted to take Chevonne into their care before she was dropped off dead at a local clinic

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter



When the bruised, battered and lifeless body of Chevonne Rusch was received at the Primrose clinic near Germiston, her biological father and maternal grandmother had been extremely concerned about her safety and were desperately looking for her.



It has now emerged that they were both separately thinking of taking two year old Chevonne into their care as they were worried that she could get harmed...