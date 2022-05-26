Mbalula responds to claims he clashed with Pravin Gordhan

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has rejected claims that he clashed with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over his relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Pretoria News alleged that Mbalula accused Gordhan of leaking information about him, causing a rift between him and Ramaphosa.

The article was shared on social media by the publication’s editor Piet Rampedi.

In his response Mbalula mentioned the Thembisa 10 babies saga.

“The country is still waiting for 10 babies, Piet Rampedi,” said Mbalula.