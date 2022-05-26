×

News

Lorraine residents cry for help after road collapses

By Yolanda Palezweni - 26 May 2022

Gqeberha residents are battling with a sagging road in a Lorraine complex, fearing a collapsed section of the street could soon turn into a sinkhole, resulting in their property values plummeting.

A section of the road inside the Portofino townhouse complex has already collapsed as the street floods from blocked drains during heavy rains...

