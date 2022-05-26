Lorraine residents cry for help after road collapses
Gqeberha residents are battling with a sagging road in a Lorraine complex, fearing a collapsed section of the street could soon turn into a sinkhole, resulting in their property values plummeting.
A section of the road inside the Portofino townhouse complex has already collapsed as the street floods from blocked drains during heavy rains...
