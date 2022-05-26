LISTEN | 'Namhla was really desperate to leave, he micromanaged her': cousin

Namhla Mtwa, 35, was shot dead last month as she arrived at her home in Mthatha. It’s been alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with Major Mfesane Bhekizulu, who has denied the allegations.

Mtwa’s cousin, Banoyolo Gqoli, talks about the relationship Mtwa had with her alleged abuser, the night she was killed and misinformation in the media.

