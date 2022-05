It’s time for change, says ActionSA candidate in by-election

By Yolanda Palezweni -

A chance to make a change — that is what ActionSA candidate councillor Thandazwa Cholani is asking for as she heads into the Ward 43 by-election in July.



"People on the ground know the reality of life in the ward and I have presented them with our action plan and they seem to welcome it,” she said...