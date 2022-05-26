'I am sick of hearing load-shedding jokes': Eskom CEO slams 'armchair critics'

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has hit back at “armchair critics” calling for him to resign as load-shedding continues, saying he will only do so if the utility's board asks him to.

Over the past few weeks, the head of the embattled power utility has been criticised for Eskom's management and the constant blackouts.

By May 10, Eskom had implemented 32 days of load-shedding this year compared with 26 days over the same period last year.

Speaking on eNCA, De Ruyter said he would not be blamed for a “ship that’s been mismanaged over the past 15 years” and “hollowed out by corruption”.

“I'd be the first to say I’ll merrily step back if I feel I’m not making a dent in it, or if there is someone else with the credentials to step into my shoes who can do a better job. I would welcome their offer of assistance immediately, but that person hasn’t yet stepped forward.

“I know there are many armchair critics who delight in being very clever and style themselves as energy experts, but, with respect, I don’t think they have the full appreciation of the challenge the job entails.”.