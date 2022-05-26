Fears of Helenvale clinic closure if gang violence escalates

Residents scatter as shots fired outside vital community facility

Premium By Mandilakhe Kwababana -

Residents were forced to run for cover as shots were fired in a suspected gang-related incident outside the Helenvale Clinic in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning.



It has been almost two years since the clinic was reopened after a two-year closure due to rampant gang violence in the area, and following Wednesday’s incident fears are mounting of another possible closure. ..