'Even in the midst of a crisis, transparency and accountability must not be ignored'

As KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape begin to reprioritise their budgets to respond to the deadly floods as instructed by the National Treasury, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says she is keeping a close eye on them.

“The key programmes we will be focusing on will be within the human settlements, temporary residential units, new houses being built, infrastructure repair and rebuild at schools, hospitals, as well as on water and sanitation infrastructure.

“We will also look at programmes around the railways and roads. We will focus our attention on the water tank services, the procurement of water tanks and distribution thereof. We will also consider the social relief initiatives like food parcels and funeral expenses in terms of how those programmes are being managed.”

Maluleke said this on Wednesday while presenting a real-time disaster audit plan focusing on the two provinces to parliament's ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend there was no R1bn made “immediately” available to the two provinces despite promises apparently being made by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month. Instead, the provinces have been asked to reprioritise their budgets — using money that would be refunded when the National Treasury approved their applications to access disaster grants.