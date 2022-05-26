Gqeberha designer shows range at fashion week in Rwanda

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Eastern Cape fashion designer Thando Piliso’s garments once again transcended South African borders when he showcased his work at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Rwanda at the weekend.



Piliso, who uses fashion to express his love and pride for African and Xhosa culture, presented his designs alongside scores of other distinguished African designers at the prestigious do in Kigali. ..