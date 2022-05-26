Couple to appear in court for allegedly defrauding Coega of more than R6m

A Gqeberha couple who allegedly defrauded the Coega Development Corporation out of more than R6m in learner stipends have been summoned to appear in court on Monday.

The two, aged 35 and 36, face charges of fraud and money laundering.

They allegedly sold their house in Gqeberha and moved to Mthatha but could not evade a Hawks’ serious commercial crime unit investigation team, who managed to trace and serve them with a summons to appear in the court.

The 35-year-old man was employed by Coega as an administrative clerk and learner support officer.

It is alleged that between March 2013 and February 2021, the suspect used the details of learners who had already exited training programmes and substituted their bank account details on the company’s payroll system with his own.

Once his own banking details were on the payroll system, it was submitted to the wage bureaus which the service provider used to process learner stipends.

The stipends are further alleged to have been paid into various bank accounts, which are reported to have been in the name of the suspect and that of his wife.

Coega reported the matter to the Hawks in 2021 after discovering numerous inconsistencies.

A Hawks investigation revealed that Coega had been prejudiced to the tune of more than R6.6m.

The couple are expected to make their first court appearance in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the team in Gqeberha for doing a sterling job with their investigation.

HeraldLIVE