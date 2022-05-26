Body missing organs found in Jeffreys Bay

The mutilated body of an unidentified man was found in bushes in Jeffreys Bay on Tuesday.

Police were alerted at about 4pm to a decomposing body lying in the bushes behind the new RDP houses in Pellsrus.

The deceased had several open wounds on his head and torso.

A large laceration was also evident on his chest.

It is suspected that some of his organs may be missing.

Police also suspect that the body was dumped in the bushes.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was about 30-40 years old.

He was wearing blue denim jeans and a red shirt.

A murder docket has been opened.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact Constable Robin Hendricks on 067-951-3940 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

