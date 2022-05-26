Bloemendal church keeps the fire burning for 30 years

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

A Bloemendal church in Gqeberha’s northern areas, established after the merger of the wards of three Congregational churches, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022.



The United Congregational Church Chatty in Lawrence Erasmus Drive, with more than 3,000 members, launched its 30th-anniversary celebrations under the theme “Keep the fire burning with great excitement” in a packed church hall recently...