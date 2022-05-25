×

Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba

The ticket is on the brink of expiring

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
25 May 2022
Lotto winner about to lose R20.5m in winnings if they don't come forward.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The winner of a R20.5m  Lotto jackpot has just a few days left to come forward and claim the money - or lose it all. 

The winner is yet to come forward to claim the R20,569,105.00 which was won on May 29 2021.

IThuba said in March they made a call  for the winner who played their ticket in Carletonville to come forward - but no-one has turned up.

 

The national lottery operator said the winning ticket is due to expire a year since the draw, therefore on this Sunday May 29.

"We urge players to check their tickets and to approach the Ithuba offices to claim prizes that are over R50,000 as soon as they realise they have won," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba said should the ticket remain unclaimed, the money will go into the national lottery distribution fund (NLDTF) and be used to fund good causes.

The winning ticket was played using the manual selection with a wager of R40 on Lotto draw number 2130.

“Although players have 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes, we encourage them to come forward at their earliest convenience,” said Mabuza.

