WATCH | ‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused

Convicted killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning.

The pair are accused of plotting to murder Nomsa’s ex-husband Justice Mudau for an insurance payout.

Justice attended the court appearance of his ex-wife, who he says “stole his happiness” and ripped apart his family.

“Considering there was another charge, where she threatened to finish me off, I have to go for a protection order.”

The case was postponed to May 31.

