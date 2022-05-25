‘Torchbearer of township economy’ mourned

Young, vibrant and with a world of opportunities at his feet, carpenter and thriving entrepreneur Ulundi Mpulu’s bright future was snatched from him when he died in a hail of bullets on Monday night.

Lovingly referred to as “Dinki”, his popularity and positive influence on others, at the tender age of 23, was evident in the outpouring of tributes on social media after news of his untimely death broke.

Mpulu saw the potential in other’s junk, and so he started creating beautiful objects such as furniture, artworks and couches made out of discarded wooden pallets.

His inspiration was his grandfather, who was a carpenter.

In 2018, Mpulu established his business, The House of Pallets, turning the pallets (used as stable structures to transport goods) into furniture, from a two-roomed building adjoining the family home in NU10, Motherwell, where he lived with his mother and 10 siblings.

He went on to open a popular eatery and tavern, The Pallet Doctor, which specialised in good wines and wholesome cuisine and was constructed from wood.

ANC provincial head of communications Gift Ngqondi described Mpulu as an inspiration to many young people.

“I remember sharing your milestone achievement as a young entrepreneur from the dusty streets of Motherwell.

“People who did not know your wine and dine place that day frequented your restaurant and became patrons,” Ngqondi wrote on Facebook.

“Receiving the tragic news of your passing shocked me.

“How can brazen criminals kill this young, vibrant and innovative entrepreneur who was an embodiment of success in the township?

“A torchbearer of [the] township economy. A model of black excellence.

“Champion of the hospitality industry in Motherwell.

“What a loss of a great young compatriot who had a bright future.

“I’m shattered and gutted.”

YALI Regional Leadership Centre of Southern Africa founder Andile Mbuqu said Mpulu’s death was a brutal reminder of the shortness of life.

“I actually spoke with him at about 5pm [on Monday], and now my friend is no more.

“This cuts deep. Rest in absolute peace, legend. Spice it up there.”

A graduate research assistant at the University of Johannesburg, Zamuxolo Nduna, also took to social media to pay tribute to Mpulu in a post that has been shared multiple times.

Nduna wrote: “When the late Nelson Mandela said ‘it always seems impossible until it’s done’, I firmly believe that he had Ulundi on his mind.

“We have watched Dinki growing his [business] from a one-room restaurant to a state-of-the-art establishment, which at a later stage attracted tourists.

“Who would have thought that Motherwell would be a centre of attraction because of a restaurant made from wood?

“But Dinki gave us that.

“If we listen to his story thoroughly, we’d notice that all he wanted to do was to break the generational curse.

“We would all agree that he gave his establishment his all.

“In the middle of the evening he would be outside his establishment working and improving the quality of the restaurant.”

Nduna said Mpulu loved his customers.

DJ and motivational speaker Mafa Bavuma said he last spoke to the young entrepreneur on Saturday.

When he heard the news that Mpulu had been shot, he prayed he would pull through.

Businessman Siya Mandla said: “I could not sleep when I heard the news.

“I had prayed that you will recover.

“A young life has been taken away, an inspiration to many young people.

“Your story and success spoke volumes.

“I can’t say rest in peace ... You were not meant to rest in peace so soon!”

HeraldLIVE