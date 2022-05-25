Spare hospitals from electricity and water cuts, pleads health department

The Gauteng health department, which is facing increasing demand for treatment at state hospitals, has pleaded for its facilities to be exempted from power and water outages.

This comes in the wake of an open letter written by a doctor at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. He wrote about incubators switching off with the loss of power, a broken scanner and concern about the risk of infection because taps are dry.

“Hospitals render essential services and should be excluded from service interruptions. Sadly, the reality is healthcare facilities often bear the brunt of interruptions in water supply and electricity outages,” the department said on Tuesday.

The Rahima Moosa facility has made a submission to the City of Johannesburg to be excluded from the load-shedding schedule to ensure minimal interruption to services and is awaiting a response, said the department.

Alternative measures had been put in place to counter water supply interruptions at the hospital, it said, including a borehole donated by Gift of the Givers and water tanks provided by Johannesburg Water.