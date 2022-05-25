Old human bones dug up near busy Kariega road
While laying fibre cables near one of Kariega’s busiest roads, a group of workers discovered scattered skeletal remains buried a few metres underground along Daniel Pienaar Road.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the remains, identified as human by police pathologists, were very old. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.