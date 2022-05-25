×

Old human bones dug up near busy Kariega road

By Devon Koen - 25 May 2022

While laying fibre cables near one of Kariega’s busiest roads, a group of workers discovered scattered skeletal remains buried a few metres underground along Daniel Pienaar Road.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the remains, identified as human by police pathologists, were very old. ..

