Nelson Mandela Bay residents urged to use water sparingly as supply reduced

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Wednesday morning called on residents to use water sparingly after the water supply output of the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works was reduced.

The reduction is due to low levels in the Scheepersvlakte balancing dam that supplies the treatment works with raw water.

The canal was emptied for maintenance by the Lower Sundays River Water User Association.

Though supply was restored, the conditions are not sufficient for Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works to run at maximum capacity.

The treatment works is currently producing up to 150 megalitres a day and is expected to resume full production in the next two hours.

The higher lying areas of Motherwell could experience low pressure or water disruptions, the municipality said.

Meanwhile, the Groendal Water Treatment Works has been shut down due to a raw water pipe burst.

The municipality said repairs were advancing and it was envisaged that the work would be completed on Wednesday.

“The deficit in supply can normally be augmented from Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works.

“However, due to the reduced output at the plant, it is essential that all residents keep their water consumption to a minimum to avoid disruptions,” the statement read.

The following areas may experience low water pressure or water disruptions:

Parts of Walmer

Walmer Township

Walmer Downs

Walmer Heights

Mangold Park

Glen Hurd

Glendinningvale

Pari Park, Glendore Road

Perridgevale

Adcockvale

Newton Park

Parsons Hill

Greenacres

Greenacres Hospital

St Georges Hospital

Parts of Cotswold

Richmond Hill

Parts of Schauderville

Linkside

Mill Park

Parts of Central

Mount Croix

Deal Party

North End

Sydenham

Central

