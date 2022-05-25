Nelson Mandela Bay residents urged to use water sparingly as supply reduced
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Wednesday morning called on residents to use water sparingly after the water supply output of the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works was reduced.
The reduction is due to low levels in the Scheepersvlakte balancing dam that supplies the treatment works with raw water.
The canal was emptied for maintenance by the Lower Sundays River Water User Association.
Though supply was restored, the conditions are not sufficient for Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works to run at maximum capacity.
The treatment works is currently producing up to 150 megalitres a day and is expected to resume full production in the next two hours.
The higher lying areas of Motherwell could experience low pressure or water disruptions, the municipality said.
Meanwhile, the Groendal Water Treatment Works has been shut down due to a raw water pipe burst.
The municipality said repairs were advancing and it was envisaged that the work would be completed on Wednesday.
“The deficit in supply can normally be augmented from Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works.
“However, due to the reduced output at the plant, it is essential that all residents keep their water consumption to a minimum to avoid disruptions,” the statement read.
The following areas may experience low water pressure or water disruptions:
- Parts of Walmer
- Walmer Township
- Walmer Downs
- Walmer Heights
- Mangold Park
- Glen Hurd
- Glendinningvale
- Pari Park, Glendore Road
- Perridgevale
- Adcockvale
- Newton Park
- Parsons Hill
- Greenacres
- Greenacres Hospital
- St Georges Hospital
- Parts of Cotswold
- Richmond Hill
- Parts of Schauderville
- Linkside
- Mill Park
- Parts of Central
- Mount Croix
- Deal Party
- North End
- Sydenham
- Central
