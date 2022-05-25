×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro finally moves on manganese polluters

Plan to give handlers 12 months to comply — or risk being hit with closure notice

By Siyamtanda Capa - 25 May 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to give manganese ore handlers 12 months’ grace to get their house in order and comply with environmental and other regulations — or face the prospect of being ordered to close down.

It proposes to issue handlers with a rectification moratorium, in terms of which the metro would not issue closure notices for a year...

