Nelson Mandela Bay Metro finally moves on manganese polluters
Plan to give handlers 12 months to comply — or risk being hit with closure notice
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to give manganese ore handlers 12 months’ grace to get their house in order and comply with environmental and other regulations — or face the prospect of being ordered to close down.
It proposes to issue handlers with a rectification moratorium, in terms of which the metro would not issue closure notices for a year...
