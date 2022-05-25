Murder of Motherwell businessman rocks Bay
Community in mourning after much-loved entrepreneur gunned down near tavern
As a Motherwell family and the township business community mourn the death of one of their favourite sons, callously gunned down blocks away from the thriving business he built from scratch, police are hunting down his killers.
Entrepreneur Ulundi “Dinki” Mpulu, 23, owner of The Pallet Doctor tavern and eatery, died in Livingstone Hospital on Monday night from a gunshot wound he sustained during the drive-by shooting in Tyityaba Street earlier that evening...
