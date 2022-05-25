Murder of Motherwell businessman rocks Bay

Community in mourning after much-loved entrepreneur gunned down near tavern

Premium By Riaan Marais -

As a Motherwell family and the township business community mourn the death of one of their favourite sons, callously gunned down blocks away from the thriving business he built from scratch, police are hunting down his killers.



Entrepreneur Ulundi “Dinki” Mpulu, 23, owner of The Pallet Doctor tavern and eatery, died in Livingstone Hospital on Monday night from a gunshot wound he sustained during the drive-by shooting in Tyityaba Street earlier that evening...