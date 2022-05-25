Meet the SA journalist who quit her life to travel around Africa

For as long as she can remember, Lerato Mogoatlhe existed in two parallel universes.

Taking in the views of the Johannesburg skyline, her mind would wander to the sands of Timbuktu, she would learn to pronounce the names in Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s literature and she would will “that” Africa to become her reality, even if the life she was experiencing in SA fought against it.

Mogoatlhe was born and raised in Mabopane, a suburb of Pretoria.

Growing up in apartheid SA meant western culture, texts, history and ideals were instilled through a Bantu education system that vilified all things African.

Still, an encounter with African literature struck a chord in Mogoatlhe’s heart, and she never looked back.

“I encountered African literature in Grade 10 and not at a superficial level of the curriculum at that time.

“I read Things Fall Apart, and first, the way he uses language; you’re encountering things you’ve never met before, traditional wrestling, palm oil,” Mogoatlhe narrates.

“I was so engrossed. I fell in love with African stories, African history, our heritage, and it made me want to travel.”

Through these books, her love affair with Africa was ignited.

She made decisions that pulled her closer to her dream of exploring the continent, including enrolling for a journalism degree at Wits University to pursue a career she believed would allow her to travel.

“I was like, ‘if I love travelling, and journalism is one of those careers everyone says you travel, I guess I could become a journalist’,” she chuckles.

To her dismay, travel in the media field was not what she had envisioned.

In fact, travel outside SA was rare and restricted to particular assignments.

A media trip to West Africa in 2006 finally turned the tide.

“It was a media trip to Accra for four days and it felt just right.

“Remember, I’m obsessed with West Africa; I’ve wondered, ‘when I finally go to Dakar, how is this word pronounced?’

“Does it sound like the way it’s pronounced when I’m listening to the songs?”

Everything about the trip was affirming for Mogoatlhe, from how the humidity beautifully laced her skin to the dominance and celebration of all things black, something she was not accustomed to.

Back home in SA, wealth remained significantly concentrated in the hands of the white minority while the majority black citizens were often categorised as the help.

“Whiteness centres itself in my experience as a black South African, even when I’m not looking for it.

“It was very refreshing for me to be in Accra and have it be so African in how people dressed, spoke and carried themselves around me,” Mogoatlhe says.

“I noticed how people walked so proud and tall, wrapped in their kente, how everyone was jubilant. I noticed at this particular shop how everyone was black, from the manager to the staff.”

Mogoatlhe and her colleagues visited markets in Accra and the famed Labadi beach at the prompting of their driver.

The beach was laden with vibrancy from the art, culture, euphoric sounds, trinkets and barbecue stands.

The reality of experiencing another African city was “a million times better” than Mogoatlhe had imagined, and at last, she was not just imagining it, she was living it.

Towards the end of the trip, Mogoatlhe tapped into her manifestation hat once more, asking for a sign that she was meant to stay in Ghana, ready to risk it all.

“I love signs, so I’m like, if I see a Woolworths, I’m going to take it as a sign that I must move to Accra.”

She spotted one 30 minutes later.

“So, I guess I have to move to Accra, isn’t it?” Mogoatlhe exclaims.