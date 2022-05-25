×

LISTEN | We have forgiven her – Flabba's family responds to news of Manqele's release

Habedis say they hold no grudges against rapper's killer

By Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 25 May 2022

The family of the murdered rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi say they have moved on and have forgiven his killer, Sindisiwe Manqele, who was released on parole on Tuesday.

The family was reacting to the news that the department of correctional services has released Manqele after serving six years of her 12-year sentence...

