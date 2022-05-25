Khoi and San volunteers to safeguard Beachview resort

Poorly equipped security guards can’t stop rot at vandalised, rundown facility

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has backed a bid by the Khoi and San community to take over the safeguarding of the dilapidated Beachview resort near Seaview.



The long-neglected resort, which has stood empty for years, has been serving as the venue for the community’s monthly moonlight ceremonies...