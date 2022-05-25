Kariega man lives in fear of exposed electrical wires

By Yolanda Palezweni -

A Kariega man gets his children to contact him every day to check if he is still alive as he has been forced to live with exposed electrical cables that connect his property to his neighbour’s power supply.



Mathew Sulelo, 72, said he has been living at the house in Aandblom Street, Fairbridge Heights, for more than 10 years and his problems all started after an underground pipe burst in his front garden three years ago...