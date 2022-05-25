International Museum Day celebrated at Bayworld

By Yolanda Palezweni -

The creepy-crawlies that usually invoke screams of terror brought smiles of joy to those in attendance at the provincial celebration of International Museum Day at the Bayworld Museum in Gqeberha on Tuesday.



The celebration, led by the Eastern Cape department of sport, arts and culture, sought to highlight the significant role museums play in the daily lives of residents as a way of cultural exchange...