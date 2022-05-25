‘Gun-toting’ Durban teacher suspended after allegedly using weapon to discipline pupils

A gun-toting high school teacher, who allegedly pointed her gun at pupils because they were unruly, has been placed on suspension by the KwaZulu-Natal education department.

The department made the decision after investigating claims by angry parents of pupils at Phambili High in Rossburgh, Durban, that the teacher carried a gun to school and was intimidating their children.

Nathi Ngcobo, head of department at the provincial education department, said: “I can confirm the teacher from Phambili High School in the Umlazi District, who has been pointing a gun at pupils and accusing them of being rebellious and making a noise, has been put on suspension by the department, pending disciplinary proceedings that are going to be instituted against her.

“We condemn this kind of behaviour from anyone employed by the department, worse if it is a teacher.

“It is behaviour we don’t want emulated by our children, who look up to their teachers as role models.

“That is why we are dealing decisively with this case,” said Ngcobo.