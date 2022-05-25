Gangs exchange shots outside Helenvale Clinic

Residents were forced to run for cover as shots were fired in a suspected gang-related incident outside the Helenvale Clinic on Wednesday morning.

Bystanders said two males exchanged gunshots between Gail and Kobus roads in the vicinity of the clinic.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police had responded to a report of a shooting in Gail Road, but were unable to obtain any information when they got there.

“No-one was injured and no cases were opened,” she said.

Operations at the clinic were not affected.

