DA keen to share drought lessons with Nelson Mandela Bay, says Steenhuisen
The DA is keen to share the expertise and experience it gained overcoming the 2017-2018 drought in Cape Town with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, but the metro has to be willing to accept it, party leader John Steenhuisen said.
He said with the Bay’s drought war intensifying, the necessary leadership from mayor Eugene Johnson was absent and it was now up to residents to avert chaos by saving water with all their might...
