Covid-19 deaths breach 101,000 as 4,200 new cases recorded on Tuesday

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday reported that 4,227 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA on Tuesday.

This is significantly higher than the 1,662 cases recorded on Monday.

The NICD said the new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,935,761. This represents a 15.7% positivity rate.

The NICD said the national health department reported another 50 deaths, 14 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,002 to date.

The NICD said the new cases are mainly from Gauteng (31%) followed by the Western Cape (22%), KwaZulu-Natal (16%), Eastern Cape (11%), Free State (6%), Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West (4% each) and Limpopo (1%).

There were 139 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 3,246 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.

