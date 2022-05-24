×

Schoolchildren injured after taxi crashes into pedestrians in Maritzburg

By Mfundo Mkhize - 24 May 2022
A pedestrian was killed in a crash between a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren and a motor vehicle in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning
Image: Supplied

An accident involving a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren claimed the life of a pedestrian on Dr Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

Medics found a minibus taxi had crashed into pedestrians and other vehicles at about 7am.

Mi7 national emergency medical services spokesperson Amil Umraw said 15 other patients, including schoolchildren, sustained minor to moderate injuries and were stabilised and treated on the scene before being transported to local hospitals.

“One patient succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on the scene,” said Umraw. 

