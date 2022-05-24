Robbers tie up couple on Kariega smallholding

A young couple were chased down and tied up as they tried to flee from a group of robbers who were ransacking their house on a smallholding on the outskirts of Kariega on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place shortly after 6pm when the couple came home to the farm, just off the N2, near the Van Stadens Wild Flower Reserve.

“It is alleged that the complainant arrived home with her fiancé at a smallholding at about 6.15am.

“As they entered the house, they were confronted by three suspects who were already inside the house.”

Janse van Rensburg said the couple tried to run out of the house, but the robbers caught them before they could flee.

“They were forced back into the house, where they were tied up and threatened with firearms while the suspects continued to ransack the house.”

After the robbers left, the couple managed to free themselves and contacted the police.

The robbers fled with jewellery, cellphones, electronics and bags of clothes.

Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should call the Kabega Park SAPS on 082-442-1017, or their nearest police station.

They can also phone Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or send information via the MYSAPSAPP.

