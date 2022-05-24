Respected Motherwell businessman killed in hail of bullets

A popular Motherwell entrepreneur died in Livingstone Hospital on Monday night after he was shot a few blocks from his restaurant.

Ulundi Mpulu, 23, a carpenter and owner of popular eatery and tavern The Pallet Doctor, was shot while driving in a car with friends at about 6pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the friends were driving down Tyityaba Street in Motherwell when another vehicle drove up behind them and allegedly started shooting at their car.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a container on the side of the road, after which the suspects continued to shoot at the vehicle before driving off,” Beetge said.

The driver, Siyabulela Olayi, 29, and Mpulu were rushed to a nearby clinic where Olayi succumbed to several gunshot wounds.

Mpulu was taken to Livingstone Hospital where he later succumbed to a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mpulu's grandfather, Amos, said they were shocked and devastated by the loss.

“He was a hard worker and a well-liked guy.

“He has so many ideas and he was the one that had the potential to take this family into the future,” Amos said.

The police are investigating a double murder and called on the community to come forward with any information that could assist with the investigation.

