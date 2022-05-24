Officials, owner respond to PwC findings

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

If the normal tender process was not halted and a deviation was not signed, violence among SMMEs would have continued with service delivery grinding to a complete halt.



This was the reason given by economic development boss Anele Qaba when asked why he had requested that the tender process to appoint a middleman be cancelled only for a deviation to be signed off by him the next day. ..