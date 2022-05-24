×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay rape accused suggests girl dreamed up ordeal

Premium
By Devon Koen - 24 May 2022

What happened may have been a bad dream.

This suggestion was put to a 10-year-old girl in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday, during the trial of a 36-year-old Zwide man whom she accused of raping her...

