Meghan Cremer murder accused was ‘mischievous’ car fanatic who took ‘joy rides’ in farm vehicles

In a surprising turn of events during the first day of horse rider Meghan Cremer’s murder trial on Monday, the alleged killer’s story of what happened on the day of her murder came to light.

Farm labourer Jeremy Sias was born on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei horse farm where his parents had both worked. Sias grew up alongside the owner’s children and when old enough, began doing menial jobs on the vast property in Philippi, Cape Town.

The state alleges on August 3 2019, Sias entered the cottage Cremer rented on the farm. Sias allegedly strangled Cremer, stole her laptop, purse, iPad and other valuables and placed her body in the boot of her white Toyota Auris parked outside her home.

He then drove her to nearby Olieboom Road and hid her body in bushes.