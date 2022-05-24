Man jailed for life for raping stepdaughter

Father figure, 43, whose actions were tantamount to incest, showed no remorse, judge finds

By Devon Koen -

Shortly after being paroled for his hand in his girlfriend’s murder, an Oyster Bay man raped and impregnated her then 11-year-old daughter.



On Monday, the 43-year-old was sentenced to life behind bars by Gqeberha high court judge Michelle Beneke for his “complete disregard for the child” who considered him a stepfather. ..