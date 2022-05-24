KwaMagxaki fitness trainer arrested for alleged assault of girlfriend

Premium By Riaan Marais -

A Gqeberha fitness trainer has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in a jealous fit of rage at the weekend.



Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he will face a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm...