KwaMagxaki fitness trainer arrested for alleged assault of girlfriend
A Gqeberha fitness trainer has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in a jealous fit of rage at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he will face a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.