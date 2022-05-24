‘I don’t know what is wrong with us’ — Tito Mboweni takes aim at those not wearing masks
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed concern about people who are flouting Covid-19 regulations as if the pandemic is no longer a threat.
“I don’t know what is wrong with us. We go to large gatherings, parties, funerals and church services. No masks. Why do we do these things? People are dying, relatives, friends. Covid-19 is still here,” he tweeted on Monday.
The former minister said he does not attend ANC NEC meetings in person and refuses to go to large gatherings.
I refuse to go to large gatherings. I won’t go to any in-person meeting of the ANC NEC. I am not going there. I will attend virtually. In-Person? Nope.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 23, 2022
Mboweni’s tweets received mixed reactions, with some sharing similar concerns. Others claimed there is nothing wrong with attending gatherings as the state of disaster is no longer in place.
Current Covid-19 regulations require people who attend indoor and outdoor gatherings involving more than 100 people to be fully vaccinated and in possession of a valid vaccination certificate or a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test, recognised by the World Health Organisation, and which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of the gathering.
A maximum of 50% of the venue capacity may be occupied if these conditions are met.
Here are some of the responses to Mboweni:
Couldn’t you send your colleagues an email to this regard? https://t.co/Dsv1gU330S— NoRoza (@madasd) May 23, 2022
Why leave out the mass political gatherings?🙄 Delete this nonsense and stop annoying us. https://t.co/eyZDLSzp8E— TUMI💀♌ (@XDyolorocka) May 23, 2022
Simple. Because the State of Disaster officially ended May 4th, 2022. https://t.co/BYN9gDUGsX— Bhuti Mbuyisa (@_umbuyisa) May 23, 2022
Please do us a favor and resign because honestly you're tired.... https://t.co/4eoruCOpfb— Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) May 23, 2022
As long as the NEC allows its members to attend virtually, I see nothing wrong . Nathi we do virtual meetings more often than more than in person meetings https://t.co/QX9DRATJ0C— Bulelani Mbovu Mkuyana (@B_Mbovu) May 23, 2022
