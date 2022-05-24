'Gun-toting' high school teacher probed by KZN education department

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is probing allegations by parents of pupils at a Durban high school about a gun-toting teacher who often points the weapon at the students and her colleagues.

Spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning an investigation into the allegations is under way at the Phambili high school in Rossburgh, outside the city.

“Something is being done about the matter. You will know the results in due course,” he said.

It is understood the teacher in question has been suspended.

Parents reportedly called for the school to take action against the teacher after it emerged that she carries the weapon to school and brandishes it during lessons.