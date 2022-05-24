Girl, 10, testifies against alleged rapist
A 10-year-old girl bravely stood up to the 36-year-old man she accused of rape by testifying against him in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.
Graphic details of how the Zwide man allegedly raped the daughter of his former girlfriend emerged shortly after he pleaded not guilty to the charge...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.