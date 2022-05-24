Calls for Nathi Mthethwa to reconsider renaming Taal monument

A call by one South African on social media for sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to reconsider plans to rename the Taal monument has gone viral.

Mthethwa, according to reports, plans on renaming the Afrikaans language museum in Paarl, Western Cape, “on the grounds of inclusivity”.

The museum said Mthethwa mentioned the plan in March, during the annual signing ceremony of the shareholder compact agreement between the sport, arts and culture department and chairs of the public entities that fall under his portfolio.

Speaking on eNCA, the department’s director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize said the name change was to “accommodate other languages and make sure the transformation of the museum is inclusive of everyone”.

William Sezoe shared on social media how he had the privilege of working at the museum, saying it was probably the most diverse, transformed and multilingual entity in SA.

“Dear Nathi Mthethwa, I had the privilege of working at the Taal monument for quite a few months. Out of my experience, it’s probably the most diverse, transformed and multilingual entity in SA; celebrating our shared past and contributions to the formation of Afrikaans,” said Sezoe.