Assault-accused fitness trainer released on bail

Premium By Kathryn Kimberley -

A Nelson Mandela Bay fitness trainer accused of assaulting his girlfriend appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was released on bail.



Max Nyiki, 31, the owner of Max’s Tae Bo Fitness in KwaMagxaki, was arrested on Monday after photographs of his girlfriend’s bruised and swollen face went viral on social media...