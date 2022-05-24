Another delay in ‘flower box’ murder trial

The protracted trial of murder accused and married couple Phillip Bakkes and Nadine Kitching-Bakkes has been postponed again.

While the reason for the postponement was not clarified in court, it is believed more consultations need to take place before the trial can start.

The two are accused of the murder of businessman Wynand Hibbers, whose badly decomposed body was found buried in a flower box at a house in Bluewater Bay in 2012.

A worker who had been employed by the owners of the house made the discovery four years after Hibbers disappeared on his 42nd birthday in July 2008.

Hibbers and Bakkes had been renting the house in 2008.

He had apparently been shot.

At the time of Hibbers’s disappearance, he and Bakkes ran a transport company together and were allegedly not seeing eye to eye.

The accused also face a litany of fraud charges after they allegedly made several monetary transactions in Hibbers’s name.

They were arrested in August 2017 after an inquest into the murder was launched in 2013.

Their case was postponed to May 31.

