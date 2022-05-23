Where have all our reservists gone?

Dramatic decline in number of Eastern Cape recruits in past six years

The Reserve Police Service in the Eastern Cape — and especially in Nelson Mandela Bay — has dwindled to the point where many people are wondering whether it still exists.



And though the government says the number of reservists has decreased due to lack of training, many reservists say there is a lack of interest by the police...