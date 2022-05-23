Use it or lose it — Nelson Mandela Bay has five weeks to spend R341m grant
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has just over a month to spend more than R300m in grant funding to upgrade informal settlements, or risk losing it.
If the grant — earmarked primarily to cover the costs of installing electricity in informal settlements and building temporary housing — is not spent by June 30, the metro stands to forfeit it...
