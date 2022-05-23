Two Gqeberha pupils receive scholarships from Amazon vice-president

Ex-Alexander Road pupil David Brown sponsors bursaries for young computer fundis to study at his alma mater

By Devon Koen -

Two Gqeberha youngsters have been offered the opportunity of a lifetime after Alexander Road High School alumnus and Amazon vice-president David Brown sponsored each with a bursary to study at his alma mater.



At a small event held at Father’s House Church on Thursday, Norman Msaka and Shaun Johansson were informed via a live Zoom session by Brown that, in his private capacity, he would provide them with a full scholarship to study at Alexander Road in 2023. ..