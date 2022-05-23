Two Gqeberha pupils receive scholarships from Amazon vice-president
Ex-Alexander Road pupil David Brown sponsors bursaries for young computer fundis to study at his alma mater
Two Gqeberha youngsters have been offered the opportunity of a lifetime after Alexander Road High School alumnus and Amazon vice-president David Brown sponsored each with a bursary to study at his alma mater.
At a small event held at Father’s House Church on Thursday, Norman Msaka and Shaun Johansson were informed via a live Zoom session by Brown that, in his private capacity, he would provide them with a full scholarship to study at Alexander Road in 2023. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.