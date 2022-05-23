×

News

Three siblings killed as gunmen storm their home in Khayelitsha

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2022
Three people were found dead after the latest shooting incident on the Cape Flats. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

Western Cape organised crime detectives are investigating after three members of a family were shot dead in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha, on Sunday night.

Brig Novela Potelwa said Lingelethu police were called out to Lindelwa Street where they found the bodies of two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

“It is alleged that two armed men in dark clothes stormed the home at 8.10pm and fired several shots. The ages of the deceased are 51, 53 and 57.

“Information gathered from the scene indicates the three victims were siblings.”

Potelwa said detectives are pursuing several leads. No arrests have been made yet.

TimesLIVE

 

